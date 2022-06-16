So what did Macron, Scholz and Draghi bring there? Day 113 🔴 UNCENSORED live. Live updates

113th day of the People's War in Ukraine.

In the previous negotiations, the European Commission decided to recommend granting Ukraine and Moldova candidate status for accession to the European Union, but with certain conditions. This was announced by the European editor of "Radio Svoboda" Ricard Jozwiak. So will Ukraine get the status of a candidate for EU membership?

