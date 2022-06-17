Johnson arrived in Kyiv on surprise visit. VIDEO

The Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Boris Johnson has arrived in Ukraine on an unannounced visit.

This was reported by RBC-Ukraine with reference to Sky News, Censor.NET reports.

It is reported that Johnson was supposed to attend the summit in Doncaster, but refused at the last minute and went to Kiev.

The information about the visit was confirmed by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, who published a video of the meeting with the British Prime Minister.

Read more: Ministry of Education refutes fake about alleged letter instructing to compile lists of conscripts

"Many days of this war have proved that the support of Ukraine by Great Britain is firm and resolute. I am glad to see our great friend Boris Johnson in Kyiv again," he signed the published footage.