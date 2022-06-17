In PO told what order of compensation of damaged or destroyed property. VIDEO

The President's Office told about the procedure for compensation for property destroyed or damaged by the war.

According to Censor.NET, this was announced by Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Kyrylo Tymoshenko during a briefing.

"First, the owner of a damaged / destroyed house or apartment can apply through the Action (on the website or in the application). If you do not have the opportunity to use online registration, you can apply through Center for administrative services or notary. You can apply regardless where you are. This applies to both individuals and legal entities," he said.

"The next step is for local governments to set up special commissions to inspect damaged property. The commission includes specialists with higher education in the field of Construction and Architecture and authorized representatives of the owner or balance holder of the facility," the PO added.

After inspecting the object, the Commission creates an act of inspection of the house / apartment.

"In case of significant damage, local governments involve experts and draw up a report on the technical inspection, which includes a conclusion on the possibility of further operation of the building. self-government commissions are already conducting inspections, "Tymoshenko explained.

He also noted that within a month the Action will provide an opportunity for commissions to create acts of review.

According to him, the statement and conclusion of the commission on each individual object will be entered in the Register of damaged and destroyed property.

"If the commission has already drawn up an act on the damaged property, this in no way precludes the need to submit a statement through the Action or the Center for administrative services. Because this statement will be the basis for compensation," Tymoshenko said.

He reminded that if the application for damage to property has already been filed in Action, it should not be duplicated in the CAS.

"I would like to draw your attention to the fact that through the Action there is no option to invite a commission to inspect the damaged property for a specific time. The commission itself determines the time and date of the inspection and informs you separately," the PO said.

"I would like to draw your attention to the fact that filing a crime report with the Unified register of pre-trial investigations (recorded by the police) regarding damage to property is a separate procedure. The absence of such a statement will not be grounds for non-payment. But the citizens of Ukraine can exercise their right and apply to law enforcement agencies with a statement about the crime in connection with the damage caused by the armed aggression of the Russian Federation," Tymoshenko added.

"If you have the opportunity and decide to rebuild the damaged housing yourself in order to receive further compensation for damages and do not want to wait for the arrival of the state commission for inspection, you can order an inspection of damage by a private company, but the funds for the survey the drawn up act transferred to local self-government bodies will be compensated by the state according to the law which will be accepted. To do this, it is necessary to provide a written notice of the start of work to local governments or the military administration, and after the end of the survey to provide a copy of the survey report," said in the PO.

Tymoshenko also noted that the procedure for receiving compensation will be determined by a separate law.

"As soon as it is approved and the payment mechanism is determined, we will inform further," he explained.