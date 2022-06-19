"Ukrainian artillery is working, Russian MLRS is burning": General Staff of AFU showed destruction of equipment of Russian troops. VIDEO

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has shown the destruction of Russian multiple rocket launchers by Ukrainian soldiers.

The relevant video was published by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on its Facebook page, Censor.NET reports.

"As the 40th separate artillery brigade named after Grand Duke Vytautas recently destroyed enemy rocket-propelled grenade launchers," the video said.

