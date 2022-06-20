"Man is just in my army boots": Fighting medic captured eight marauding occupiers. VIDEO

While the Ukrainian defenders dispersed, the Russian occupiers came and wanted to steal their uniforms.

As the Censor.NET inform, the officer of the 95th separate airborne assault brigade Yurii Kochevenko reported about it.

"The story is worth the script for the film. They brought the guys a new uniform. There was no time to understand, left for a while on the pile and parted ways. Then the medic returns, picks something up, and there the orcs are already digging in our uniform… The result - a combat medic captured eight Russians. We have such doctors," he said.

