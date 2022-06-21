"It will be long crisis. We will never trust West again," Peskov. VIDEO

The Kremlin has said that relations between Russia and the West are at a low point.

As Censor.NET reports with reference to RBC-Ukraine, this was stated by the press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov.

MSNBC showed excerpts from an interview with Peskov, in which he stated, in particular, that Russia will never trust Western countries again.

"Yes, it will be a long crisis. We will never trust the West again," Peskov said.

According to Peskov, Russia cannot guarantee that Americans captured near Kharkiv will not face the death penalty in the DNR.

He also spoke about his attitude to the arrest of American basketball player Britney Greiner, who allegedly found banned substances in Sheremetyevo.

The full interview has not yet been published.

