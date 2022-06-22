Car of collaborator Turulyov was blown up in Chornobayivka. VIDEO

In the Kherson region, the car of Chernobayivka collaborator Yuri Turulyov was blown up.

The deputy of a regional council, the adviser to the chairman of the Kherson RMA Serhii Khlan reported about it, informs with Censor.NET reference to Ukrinform.

"His car was blown up, but the collaborator was not injured," Khlan said.

According to him, it is a car of the "head of administration" in Chornobayivka. There are no details of the incident so far.

Turulyov is a former head of the Kherson bus station. On May 5, the occupiers appointed him "head of the administration of the Chornobayivka Territorial Community."

At the same time, the Russian propaganda publication RIA Novosti published a video from the site of the explosion.

