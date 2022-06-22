Ukrainian Armed Forces shot down Russian missile over Odessa region, - RMA. VIDEO

Ukrainian soldiers shot down a Russian missile over one of the districts of Odessa region.

As Censor.NET reports, the head of the Odessa regional military administration Maxim Marchenko reported about it on Telegram.

"The enemy tried to strike a missile at one of the districts of the region. The missile was shot down by our air defense units," Marchenko said.

He noted that today the occupiers launched missile strikes not only in Odesa region, but also in Mykolayiv, Odesa, Luhansk and Kharkiv regions. "Many people were injured, many infrastructure facilities were destroyed. Such rocket strikes remind us every day what we are fighting for and what the price is," Marchenko concluded.

