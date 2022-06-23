Ukrainian fighters destroyed Russian tank. VIDEO

Ukrainian fighters destroyed a Russian tank that was shooting at apartment buildings in an occupied Ukrainian village.

According to Censor.NET, a video has been published on the Internet, which records the war crimes of the crew of Russian tankers and the punishment of Ukrainian soldiers. The record shows that one of the occupiers was still able to get out of the tank and escape. Judging by how quickly he escaped, we can assume that the rest of the crew was killed or the condition of those who remained in the armoured car of the occupier was not interested.

