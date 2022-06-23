Russian occupants fired phosphorus munitions at Sumy region - OС "North". VIDEO

On June 23, the enemy once again shelled the Chernihiv and Sumy regions from the territory of the Russian Federation, including with the use of prohibited munitions.

This is stated by Censor.NЕТ with reference to Operational Command "North".

Thus, around 17:15 - 17:25, four explosions were recorded near the village of Gremyach in Chernihiv region, probably from an 80 mm mortar and about 40 shots from AGS. At 17:28, 20 explosions (arrivals) were recorded, probably a 120 mm mortar in the direction of the village of Buchki. There were no casualties among personnel or equipment.

Around 16.35 on June 23, more than 30 exits of rocket-propelled grenades were recorded in the Yunakiv community of the Sumy region. Phosphorus shells were fired at one of the community's villages (video).

Information about the victims and the destruction is being clarified.

