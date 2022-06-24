Russia destroys by air all roads and bridges to Lisichansk, - Haidai. VIDEO

Russian occupiers destroy helicopters from roads and bridges leading to Lysychansk (Luhansk region). Do not drive to the city by truck.

As Censor.NET reports, the head of the Luhansk regional military administration Serhiy Haidai reports about it in the telegram channel.

"The Russians are destroying the roads and bridges leading to Lysychansk with helicopters. The orcs have carried out air strikes at the entrance to Lysychansk. The bridge is damaged, now only cars will be able to pass it, the truck will not pass to the city ", - Haidai wrote.

