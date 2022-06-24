Occupiers shot champion of USSR and Europe in motor all-around Anatolii Dreval on doorstep of his own house. VIDEO

Anatoly Dreval - European and USSR champion in motor all-around, a veteran of motor sports, a talented mechanic and stuntman, died at the hands of racist occupiers. They lived in his house, calmly stepping over the body on the doorstep, and then set everything on fire. The daughter wrote letters to her father for a month, until she realized that she would not wait for an answer. Upon arrival from the refugee camp in France, she buried her father's ashes in Baykovo.

As Censor.NET reports, the story of one person who died during the occupation at the hands of the invaders was told by journalist Serhiy Merkulov in a story published on the Narodny channel on YouTube.

"The racists killed him because when they invaded his yard and killed two of his dogs, he went out to them with a screwdriver and started swearing and chasing them away. Dad could, he had a pretty sharp character and he always said The Russians killed my father right at the door to the house," said Dreval's daughter.

The shot man lay for more than a month on the doorstep of his own house, where Russian murderous soldiers lived for some time. After the racists left the house, they burned it to the ground.

