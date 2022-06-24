Wilson, Yatsenyuk, Yaresko and the Ambassador of France - KSF on restoration of Ukraine. Live updates
Conversation participants:
- Damon Wilson, President and CEO of the National Endowment for Democracy (USA).
- Ambassador Stuart Jones, President of Regional Policy and Corporate Relations at Bechtel Corporation, a leading construction business in the United States, former Acting Assistant Secretary of State for Middle East Affairs and Ambassador to Iraq and Jordan.
- Ambassador Etienne de Poncins, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of France to Ukraine.
- Natalia Yaresko, Minister of Finance of Ukraine in 2014-16, Director of the Financial Management Board of Puerto Rico in 2017-22.
- Arseniy Yatsenyuk, Prime Minister of Ukraine in 2014-16, Chairman of the Kyiv Security Forum.
- Danylo Lubkivsky, Director of the Kyiv Security Forum.