Racists struck at Bakhmut. There are dead and wounded, - National police. VIDEO

The Russian occupiers struck at Bakhmut. Police documented a war crime.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the consequences of the occupiers' attack was published in the National Police of Ukraine.

See more: During day, racists fired on 13 settlements in Donetsk region. There are dead and wounded. PHOTOS

At least 14 houses were damaged by enemy shelling. There are wounded and dead among the civilian population. Police and explosives technicians worked at the scene. The evidence base of the crime has been collected. Victims were assisted. In fact, a criminal case under Art. 438 of the Criminal code of Ukraine.