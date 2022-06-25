SSU cyber specialists have already blocked almost 500 propaganda Youtube channels and several thousand accounts on social networks. VIDEO
As informs Censor.NET, it was reported in the press service of SSU.
"Nonsense about" biolabs "and radio-controlled geese, hatred of Ukrainians and refined lies for their citizens. This is the formula used by Russian propaganda to generate an endless stream of delusion. However, it is not effective in Ukraine. After all, the SSU successfully opposes the racists not only in battles, but also on the information front. The Service's cyber specialists detain enemy agitators and agents, neutralize cyberattacks and expose Russian fakes," the SSU stressed.
The Security Service of Ukraine urges Ukrainians to join the information struggle and send information about Internet agents who "merge" important data to the enemy or distribute content on social networks in support of the invaders. You can do this in the official chatbot.