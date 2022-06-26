"Observed, beautiful. Soft landing": Interception of conversation of dispatcher with pilot who bombed Ukraine. AUDIO
29 91262
The Russian dispatcher praised the crew for bombing Kyiv from the territory of Belarus.
The recording was published on Telegram-channel "Belarusian Guyun", Censor.NET reports.
The pilot reported on the missile launches and thanked for the cover. The dispatcher replied: "Observed, good! Soft landing."
We will remind, on June 26 the Russian occupiers fired at the 9-storeyed house in Kyiv.
It is known that 1 person died, and 4 - were hospitalized.