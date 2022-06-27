"Just were getting water" - Occupiers hit crowd of people in Lysychansk with "Uragans" - 8 dead, 21 wounded, including 2 children - RMA

The head of the Luhansk regional military administration, Serhii Haidai, released information about the shelling by the Russians of a group of civilians in Lysychansk.

According to Censor.NЕТ, he stated this in Telegram.

Haidai noted: "Just getting water: The Russians fired Hurricanes at a crowd of Lisichans. At least eight dead and more than 20 wounded

Today in Lysychansk, as civilians were taking water from a tanker brought in, the Russians hit a crowd of people with "Uragan" multiple rocket launchers.

Eight Lysychansk residents died, 21 people were taken to hospital, five of them remained in Lysychansk after receiving medical treatment. 16 citizens were evacuated to hospitals in other regions.

among the dead - a boy born in 2007

among the wounded - a boy born in 2008 "

