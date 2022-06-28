Explosions at Russian base in occupied Perevalsk. VIDEO

Explosions took place at the location of the personnel of the occupying army of the Russian Federation in Perevalsk in the Luhansk region.

This was reported by StratCom of the Armed Forces, informs Censor.NET.

The smoke does not rise above the ammunition depot, but over the place where the occupiers themselves were located. Locals write on social networks that now a large number of ambulances are coming there.

Perevalsk has located 60 km from the front line.

