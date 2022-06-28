Odessa region was hit by missiles, no injuries or damage. VIDEO

Russian occupation troops fired several rockets into the Odessa region tonight. One was shot down by Ukrainian defenders.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this was stated in Telegram channel by the head if Odessa regional military administration Maksym Marchenko.

"The enemy carried out several missile strikes in the region. Fortunately there were no casualties or destruction. One of the missiles was shot down by our air defense units," Marchenko said.

