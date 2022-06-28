Turkey will support Finland's and Sweden's membership in NATO at Madrid summit. VIDEO

Turkey will support the invitation of Finland and Sweden to become members of NATO.

This is stated by Censor.NЕТ.

"In Madrid, before the NATO summit, we had a thorough meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson, facilitated by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

The Foreign Ministers signed a trilateral memorandum confirming that Turkey will support Finland and Sweden's invitation to become members of NATO at this week's Madrid Summit. Detailed steps for our membership in NATO will be agreed upon in the next two days," the administration of Finnish President Sauli Niiste said in a statement.