Memory of Semyon Oblomey, who died defending Severodonetsk from Russian occupiers, was honored in London. VIDEO

An action in memory of Semyon Oblomey, who died in the battle with the occupiers, who was a defender of Severodonetsk, took place in London.

This was announced by the director of the charity fund "Peli can live", informs Censor.NET.

"Today (June 28 - Ed.) In Kyiv, we said goodbye to our warrior of light, dreamer, and colleague, Semyon Oblomey. It is important for us that the memory of him lives, that his history and the stories of our fallen soldiers are known in different countries. those who wage wars understand how senseless it is to destroy life! So that those who remain fight for their lives!

Semyon left his mark on the ground and continues to do so. Heroes do not die! "- said in a statement.

Semyon Oblomey was a third-year student at the Institute of Forestry and Horticulture. The hero died on June 21 from an air strike, defending Severodonetsk, before bringing his group to safety.

With the beginning of the war on February 24, the young man immediately decided to go to defend his country, took part in the liberation of Bucha and Irpen, and defended Rubizhne, Lysychansk, Severodonetsk.