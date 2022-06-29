Zelensky met with British businessman Branson. VIDEO

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met with the famous British businessman Richard Branson.

As reports Censor.NЕТ, this was stated in Telegram by press service of President's Office.

"The visit of British businessman Richard Branson to Ukraine is another reminder that the world and famous people continue to support us. We talked about keeping the world's attention on the war in Ukraine, as well as the prospects for cooperation in post-war reconstruction. Richard, thank you for your warm words about our people and your willingness to help!" - wrote Zelensky

See more: Billionaire Branson visited Hostomel, was interested in restoration of Antonov airfield. PHOTOS