"Their hunger to learn is beyond your imagination," Royal Artillery Captain Oliphant on Ukrainian troops learning foreign artillery in Salisbury. VIDEO

Hundreds of Ukrainian soldiers are training in Great Britain. First of all, they learn how to use multiple rocket launchers - MLRS.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to channel 5, training takes place in Salisbury under the leadership of the armed forces of the Kingdom.

"The fighting experience of Ukrainians brings them a pleasure to learn. They strive to acquire new skills. From morning to night, seven days a week, they are not distracted and do their best. Their thirst for learning is so strong that you cannot imagine. During this time, they have become more attuned and accustomed to all the systems they work with. And also - calmer. And those who have their own effective tactics. They are willing to take a step back to survive," says Royal Artillery Captain James Oliphant.

Your browser does not support HTML5-video

Read more: British project to train Armed Forces is already working, - Reznikov