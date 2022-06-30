Armed Forces liberated village of Potemkine in Kherson region. VIDEO

Ukrainian defenders freed the village of Potemkyne, Kherson region, from the occupiers. During the successful counteroffensive, many Russian vehicles were destroyed.

This is reported by Censor.NET with a link to the AFU Facebook page.

"The village of Potemkyne of the Kherson region is under the control of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The servicemen of the 60th separate infantry brigade conducted a successful offensive, during which they repelled several counterattacks of the enemy, destroyed the invading infantry fighting vehicles and tanks, and also "hunted down" one "Tiger". The local population of Potemkyne breathed a sigh of relief, and the Ukrainian military is satisfied with the result. With confidence in their eyes and restrained smiles on their lips, our guys promise to keep up the pace," the message reads.

