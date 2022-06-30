Turchynov: Back in 2018, SPA Bogdana was ready to perform combat missions. ВIДЕО

The self-propelled artillery "Bohdana" 155 of NATO caliber 100% produced in Ukrain was ready to perform combat missions in 2017-2018.

According to Censor.NЕТ, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine 2014-2019 Oleksandr Turchynov, being in the south-east in the ranks of the Armed Forces wrote on facebook.

According to him, despite the prospects, in the summer of 2019 the project was stopped, "funding was canceled, and tests were blocked."

"В результаті, російське вторгнення в лютому 2022 року ми зустріли лише з одним зразком "Богдани", яка здатна ефективно знищувати ворога "натівськими" снарядами на відстані понад 40 кілометрів, а за своїми характеристиками не поступається іноземним зразкам", – сказав Турчинов, зазначивши, що сьогодні саме за ефективне знищення ворога на українському острові Зміїний Головнокомандувач ЗСУ генерал Залужний подякував розробникам "Богдани". "As a result, at the beginning of Russian invasion in February 2022 we had only one model of Bogdana, able to effectively destroy the enemy with NATO shells at a distance of more than 40 kilometers, and its characteristics are not inferior to foreign models," said Turchinov, indicating that today Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, General Zaluzhny, thanked the developers of "Bogdana" for the effective destruction of the enemy on the Ukrainian island Zmiinyi.

"Ця страшна війна повинна навчити нас насамперед робити висновки з бездарно втраченого часу та ресурсів і зрозуміти очевидні безальтернативні пріоритети, – тільки потужна зброя в руках наших мужніх воїнів здатна захистити та звільнити країну", – сказав він, додавши, що ефективна українська зброя – запорука нашої незалежності та суверенітету. "This terrible war must first of all teach us to draw conclusions from wasted time and resources and understand the obvious unalterable priorities - only a powerful weapon in the hands of our courageous soldiers can protect and liberate the country," he said, adding that effective Ukrainian weapons are the key. our independence and sovereignty.

According to Turchynov, even during the war there are opportunities to resume production of Ukrainian artillery and missile systems. "I have high hopes that this will be made," he concluded.

"On the video is the mentioned SPA" Bogdana" 2018. In 2022, unfortunately, there is still one of it," - signed the video Alexander Turchinov