Indonesian President Vidodo conveyed Zelensky's message to Putin. OP commented. VIDEO

After his visit to Kyiv, Indonesian President Joko Vidodo left for Russia. There, at a meeting with President Vladimir Putin, he allegedly handed over a message from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to the Kremlin dictator.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this was reported by the Russian media.

At a briefing following a meeting with Putin, Vidodo said he had forwarded to him Zelensky's message. He did not disclose the details of the message. The President of Indonesia also stressed that he was ready to take part in establishing a dialogue between the leaders of Russia and Ukraine.

Read more: President of Indonesia Widodo handing over to Zelensky request to take special part in G20 summit

Meanwhile, Zelensky's spokesman Serhiy Nikiforov told Ukrainian media that the Ukrainian leader had not sent any message to the Kremlin: "If the president of Ukraine wants to address someone, he does so publicly in his daily appeals."

The day before, during the visit of the President of Indonesia to Ukraine, the media reported that Vidodo, in an attempt to help the peace talks, allegedly offered Zelensky to pass the message to Putin. He also said he would persuade the Russian president to end hostilities in Ukraine.