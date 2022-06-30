The island is free again - Zelensky about Zmiiny. VIDEO

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi made a traditional address to Ukrainians on June 30.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this was published on Zelensky's facebook page.

There is no dount, the main word today is "Zmiiny." Apparently, we talked about Zmiiny only on the day when the Russian ship arrived. Then the ship left - forever, and now the island is free again. "Alpha fighters, I am grateful to our gunners, pilots of the Army Air Force and the Air Force, the command of "Alexandria", - said the statement.

