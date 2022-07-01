Oil depot was destroyed in occupied Rovenki in Luhansk region. VIDEO

Explosions rang out in the town of Rovenky, Luhansk region, which has been occupied since 2014 and is located deep in the rear.

This is reported by Censor.NET.

Russian propaganda reports that the Armed Forces allegedly struck with the help of Himars, and the fire took place near Bakhmut, Donetsk region.

However, Bakhmut is located approximately 115 km from the city of Rovenki, and the US has provided missiles with a range of up to 80 km to the AFU.

