Capturing Lysychansk by Russian troops is matter of days - Sky News report. VIDEO

Ukrainian defenders in Lysychansk continue to fight the Russian invaders, but the city may soon be occupied by Russian troops.

Accoridng to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated in report of Sky News correspondent Alex Crawford.

The journalist calls Lysychansk "the last city in Luhansk oblast that remains under the control of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

"It's probably only a matter of days before Russian troops manage to cordon it off, cut it off, and seize control."

According to the correspondent, there are explosions and falling Russian shells in Lysychansk. And the city is "moving toward the inevitable: a Russian blockade followed by seizure."

"We saw exhausted Ukrainian soldiers retreating, changing positions. And others were preparing to go into battle," Crawford recounted.

