The Russian occupiers tried to set up a smoke screen over the Kerch bridge in the occupied Crimea.

As reports Censor.NЕТ, their attempts were recorded by drivers, driving on the crossing at the time. The authors of the video claim that this is training of specialized units of the occupier's army.

