Troops of Russian Federation in south are retreating with battles to spare lines, - OC "South". VIDEO

Russian troops in the south continue to conduct hostilities, while retreating to pre-prepared defense lines.

This is reported by the press service of OC "South" on Facebook, informing about the operational situation in the south of Ukraine as of 17.00

"The enemy continues to conduct hostilities, retreating to reserve lines of defense. At the same time, they use the tactics of missile strikes, shelling with heavy artillery and rocket systems of salvo fire on newly liberated or deep rear territories," the message says.

As noted, at night from the waters of the Black Sea, strategic aircraft, Tu-22, equipped with Kh-22 cruise missiles, struck the Belgorod-Dniester district of the Odesa region three times. The enemy hit an apartment building and a recreation center in the resort village of Serhiivka, the third rocket fell in a field behind the settlement. 16 people died in the high-rise building, 5 civilians, including one child, died in the recreation center. In addition, 38 residents of Serhiivka were wounded and injured of varying degrees of severity, including 6 children and one pregnant woman. According to the press service, all are hospitalized, one child is in serious condition. 8 people were rescued from the rubble, including 3 children. Debris clearance and rescue operations are ongoing, information on losses and destruction is being clarified.

According to the command, Mykolaiv and its suburbs were attacked by twelve rockets. The enemy continues to destroy the port infrastructure, private enterprises, in particular, the production of perfumes and lime. One of the enemy missiles was shot down by anti-aircraft defense forces. The type and method of launching missiles is established. There was no information about the victims.

In addition, the Russian unmanned aerial vehicle "Forpost", which was looking for a target for destruction in the Mykolaiv region, was aptly "released from the performance of its assigned tasks" by our anti-aircraft missile unit.

In the Kherson region, a Ukrainian fighter jet hit two enemy ammunition depots.

In total, units of the defense forces performed more than 120 fire missions. The results of hits and enemy losses are clarified.

In the Black Sea, as before, two Russian ships equipped with 16 Calibers and one LSD are ready to launch missile strikes.

The press service noted that the threat of missile strikes on the southern regions remains at a high level.