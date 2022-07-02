Popular group Imagine Dragons strongly supported Ukraine at 200,000-seat concert in Stockholm. VIDEO

On July 1, a concert of popular artists Imagine Dragons took place in the capital of Sweden, Stockholm. In the presence of 200,000 spectators, the leaders of the band with the yellow-blue flag of Ukraine expressed support for our people.

As Censor.NET informs, Zoryan Shkiryak wrote about this on Facebook.

He noted: "Friends, this is simply incredible and very powerful!

Yesterday, at a concert with more than 200,000 people in Stockholm, one of the coolest and most popular modern groups, Imagine Dragons, strongly supported Ukraine.

Just listen to Dan Reynolds' heartfelt speech (in the second video), to tears, to goosebumps Ya

I loved them so much, listened to them for a long time and even attended a concert in Kyiv, but now I'm just delighted. Respect, gratitude, respect."