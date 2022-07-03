M777 howitzers work intensively along the entire front line, - JFO. VIDEO

Today, the 155 mm M777 howitzers handed over to us by the Allies are working intensively along the entire front line.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the United Forces Group

"They successfully destroy the enemy's advanced command posts, warehouses with ammunition and fuel and lubricants, accumulations of enemy equipment, enemy artillery batteries. The Military Television team worked together with the gunners to verify with their own eyes the effectiveness of these weapons on the front line," the message reads.

Video: Military Television of Ukraine

