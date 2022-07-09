We will do everything to break terrorist potential of occupiers, - Zelensky. VIDEO

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky traditionally addressed Ukrainians on the evening of July 9.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated in Facebook of Zelensky.

"In just this 24 hours, the Russian army has been beating on Mykolaiv, Kharkiv, Kryvyi Rih, and on communities in the Zaporizhzhya region. It was hitting ordinary houses and civilian objects - absolutely consciously, purposefully. The brutal strikes of Russian artillery in Donbas do not stop.

Such terrorist actions can only be stopped with weapons - modern, precise, powerful weapons. And I am grateful to the United States of America for its decision to provide additional HIMARS and other weapons that allow us to make exactly anti-terrorist moves and reduce Russian strike capabilities. We will do everything we can to break the terrorist potential of the occupiers," the message noted.

Read more: Thanked France for intention to rebuild Chernihiv region - Zelensky held talks with speaker of French Senate Larcher