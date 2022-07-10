Explosions are heard at ammunition depots in occupied Shakhtarsk, Zugres, Khartsyzk, Chistyakov and Donetsk. VIDEO

Last night was restless in a number of settlements in the occupied Donetsk region. Local media reported explosions in Shakhtarsk, Zugres, Khartsyzk, Chistyakov (until 2016 - Torez) and Donetsk.

This is reported by Censor.NET.

As noted in the comments, the ammunition warehouses of the Russian occupiers are probably exploding.

However, there is currently no official confirmation of this information.

