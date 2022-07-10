Occupiers on tanks rushed into ravine, hiding from Armed Forces. VIDEO

The invaders wanted to hide their tanks from the fire of the 93 SMB Kholodny Yar, but something went wrong.

The relevant video was published by the blogger Necro Mancer, Censor.NET reports.

The occupiers rushed into the ravine on tanks. One of the cars flipped upside down. Then the fighters of the 93rd SMB Kholodny Yar burned the equipment of the invaders.