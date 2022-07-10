A convoy of trucks with stolen Ukrainian grain was spotted in occupied Crimea. VIDEO

In the occupied Crimea, a column of trucks with grain was spotted on Tavrida highway, cars moving from the mainland of Ukraine towards the Kerch Bridge.

Censor.NEТ reports citing Krym.Realii.

According to eyewitnesses, several trucks, probably with Ukrainian grain exported from the occupied Ukrainian territories, were spotted on the Simferopol-Kerch road, the cars were moving towards Kerch.

Crimeans also saw grain trucks at the parking lot near Tavrida highway near Kerch.

