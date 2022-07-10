Punishment is inevitable for every Russian murderer, - Zelenskyi about missile attack on Chasovoy Yar. VIDEO

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy made his traditional address to Ukrainians on July 10.

Censor.NЕТ reports, citing Zelensky facebook page.

"A missile attack on the city of Chasiv Yar in Donetsk region. Anyone who gives orders for such strikes, anyone who carries them out in ordinary cities, in residential areas, kills completely consciously. After such strikes, they will not be able to say that they did not know something or did not understand.

Punishment is inevitable for every Russian murderer. Absolutely for everyone. The same as for the Nazis. And let them not expect that their state will protect them. Russia will be the first to abandon them when the political circumstances change," the message states.

