After downpour, streets of Mariupol are drowning in filth, - Andryushchenko. VIDEO

In Mariupol, due to heavy rainfall, the streets were flooded with water and sewage from clogged drains and sewers.

"Mariupol. The good news is that there is water. The bad news is that there is too much of it.

Expected - the first thunderstorm and the city turned into Venice. It's worse - to Venice with sewage," Andryushchenko wrote.

The adviser to the mayor of Mariupol explained that due to blocked storm drains, the sewage ended up on the streets, which turned into lakes and rivers. The official noted that if such weather lasts for several days, then due to the flooding of the streets, the houses that were most affected by the shelling will begin to fall due to the washing away of the foundations.

"What is happening now in houses and apartments where the roof is damaged (and the absolute majority of them) is hard to imagine. Mariupol is a city where every manifestation of the weather becomes a disaster," Andryushchenko wrote.

He called on the residents of Mariupol to demand from the occupiers an urgent diving cleaning of the spillways and advised them to stay away from the crushed buildings.

