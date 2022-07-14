Russian missile attack on Vinnytsia: About 90 people were injured, about fifty of them are in serious condition. VIDEO

As a result of the shelling of Vinnytsia by the Russian occupiers, about 90 people were injured, 12 people died, including a child.

This is reported by the National Police, informs Censor.NET.

"12 people died. About 90 victims sought help from medical institutions, and about fifty of them are in serious condition. It was established that the premises of one of the medical centers were also destroyed," the report says.

We will remind, that on July 14, the Russian occupiers fired 3 rockets at an office building in Vinnytsia. It is known about 12 dead, including a child.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called the shelling a terrorist act.

