As of 19:40 in Vinnytsia 23 people died, 64 people were hospitalized, 5 victims are in critical condition - State Emergency Service. VIDEO

The State Service for Emergency Situations has published updated numbers of those killed and wounded from the Russian shelling of Vinnytsia.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated by SES in Facebook.

The report notes: "As of 19:40 - killed 23 people (of which 3 children); applied for help 115 people; hospitalized 64, including 2 children; in a serious condition are 34 people, 5 people in a critical condition; search 42 people with whom there is no communication.

348 people (including canine and pyrotechnic teams) and 42 vehicles are working from the State Emergency Service.

