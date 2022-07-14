European deputy Auštrevičius called Russian missile strike on Vinnytsia act of terrorism. VIDEO

Dozens of people were injured today in a rocket attack on Vinnytsia. Ukrainians are calling for Russia to be officially recognized as a state sponsor of terrorism, or better yet, as a terrorist state. However, it will not be easy to achieve such a result even though the atrocities of the occupiers are visible to everyone. It is necessary to continue to explain to people in Europe what is happening.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this was stated to 24 channel by Member of the European Parliament from Lithuania Pietras Auštrevičius.

He admitted that today's strike on Vinnytsia, like other Russian crimes, was an act of state terrorism. There is no other way to call such actions of Russia, as a result of which peaceful Ukrainians, among them children, suffer.

At the same time, many in Europe think that in any case it is necessary to keep the window open for negotiations or any contacts with Russia. If it is recognized as a terrorist state, it will be difficult to negotiate.

That is why Auštrevičius says it is hard to imagine much support from some states for granting Russia such a status.

Watch more: As of 19:40 in Vinnytsia 23 people died, 64 people were hospitalized, 5 victims are in critical condition - State Emergency Service. VIDEO

"It's going to be quite difficult. But we still need to talk about it, so that people understand why we are discussing this issue in this way," said the European deputy.

According to his conviction, recognizing Russia as a terrorist state would significantly help the political discussion, such an official status is much needed. Although it probably will not have one, it is necessary to continue to explain to people and politicians continuously what is happening now and why it is coming from Russia. It is especially important to communicate this to Europeans, no matter what level - national, regional, or municipal.