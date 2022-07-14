Partisans in occupied Mariupol set fire to factory so that Russians would not loot it - Andriushchenko. VIDEO

In Mariupol, which has been seized by Russian troops, the resistance of the people is growing, so the "Satellite" factory is on fire so that it will not be looted by the invaders.

As reports Censor.NЕТ, this was stated in Telegram channel adviser to the mayor of Mariupol Petro Andriushchenko.

"We finally have final confirmation. Mariupol plant "Satellite". The fire did not just happen. As our resistance says - better let it burn than the Russians steal. So good news. Mariupol resistance is growing... If I were the scum, I would start spinning more often," Andryushchenko wrote.

