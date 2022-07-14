Vinnytsia shelling proved that Russia should be officially recognized as terrorist state, - Zelensky. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelensky's address to the citizens of Ukraine at the end of 141 days of full-scale war with Russia.

This is reported by Censor.NЕТ with reference to рress service of President.

"This day proved once again that Russia should be officially recognized as a terrorist state. No other state in the world poses such a terrorist threat as Russia. No state in the world allows itself to destroy every day with cruise missiles and rocket artillery civilian cities and ordinary human life."

As a result of just one rocket attack on our city of Vinnitsa, 23 people were killed. Three children under the age of ten. And this, unfortunately, is not yet the final number. The debris removal continues. There are dozens of people on the list of the missing. Among those hospitalized are seriously injured," Zelensky said.

Watch more: As of 19:40 in Vinnytsia 23 people died, 64 people were hospitalized, 5 victims are in critical condition - State Emergency Service. VIDEO