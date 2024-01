Ukrainian soldiers destroyed a group of Russian invaders with a direct hit from an artillery shell.

As Censor.NET reports, the successful attack by Ukrainian fighters was filmed by the UAV camera. The impression of the four invaders is visible on the record. The fifth fled from the field of view of the drone's camera.

