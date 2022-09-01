Body of civilian killed by occupiers was discovered in Kyiv region, - National Police. VIDEO

The police of the Kyiv region found the body of a civilian killed by the occupiers near the village of Zdvizhivka.

As Censor.NET informs about this with reference to the press service of the Kyiv region police.

On August 31, foresters from the village of Zdvizhivka contacted the police. They reported that they were carrying out landscaping works in the forest. A characteristic corpse smell can be heard near the Russian positions.

In one of the trenches was the corpse of a man with a rope in his hands. Investigators and forensic experts conducted a preliminary examination of the deceased's body

"We can state that this is the body of a civilian man. He is wearing wader boots. The man's hands were tied, a car cover was put on his head and he was executed. The approximate age of the deceased is 40-50 years. Damage was found on the neck and torso. The victim was wearing in high boots, had a "Seiko" watch with him, the police reported.

Now the body of the deceased has been sent to a forensic medical examination to determine the final cause of death.

This is not the first body of a murdered civilian found in this area. In Zdvizhivka, the police of the Kyiv Region have already identified and examined more than 16 civilians killed by the occupiers.

"As of today, 1,356 bodies of civilians killed at the hands of the Russian military have been found in Kyiv region, and 207 people are considered missing," the police said.