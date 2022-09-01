Occupiers try to turn IAEA mission to Zaporizhzhia NPP into fruitless excursion - Zelensky. VIDEO

Address of President Volodymyr Zelensky to the citizens of Ukraine.

Corresponding videо the press service of the president published, іnforms Censor.NЕТ.

"Today the IAEA mission arrived at the Zaporizhzhia NPP. It's good that it happened, the very fact, with all the provocations of the Russian military and cynical shelling of Energodar and the territory of the plant. Ukraine did everything to make this mission happen.

But the bad thing is that the occupants are trying to turn this IAEA mission - really necessary - into a fruitless tour of the plant. I trust that this can be prevented.

When we met with Mr. Grossi and the members of the mission in Kyiv, we agreed that the mission would necessarily be accompanied by journalists from Ukrainian and international media. Independent journalists.

So that the world could see the truth. To see what is really happening. Unfortunately, this was not done. Although promised. Unfortunately, the occupiers did not let journalists in, but organized a crowd of their propagandists. Unfortunately, the representatives of the IAEA did not protect the representatives of independent media.

We hope that the mission will still draw objective conclusions from the circumstances at the station. And the main thing that should take place is the demilitarization of the territory of the station. That is the goal of Ukrainian and international efforts. And the bad thing is that so far we haven't heard any response from the IAEA. Though we talked about it with Mr. Grossi at our meeting in Kyiv. This was the key - the key! - security point of our agreements: demilitarization and full control by our nuclear specialists.

When, finally, the Russian military leave the territory of the Zaporizhzhia NPP, when they take away their weapons and ammunition, when they stop shelling Energodar and neighboring areas and their provocations, the Zaporizhzhia plant can return to completely safe operation, which has always been under Ukrainian control," Zelensky said.

Read more: Lithuania proposes to secure Zaporizhzhia NPP with UN police