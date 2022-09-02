Russia removes evidence of war crime in Olenivka, - Lubinets. VIDEO

The Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, Dmytro Lubinets, believes that Russia will hide the traces of the war crime in Olenivka and only then will it allow representatives of the United Nations and the International Committee of the Red Cross into the colony, where captured Ukrainian fighters died on July 29.

Dmytro Lubinets told about this in an interview with "Voice of America".

"There are no special expectations (the work of the ICRC and UN mission - ed.) because time is passing. The Russian Federation is removing the evidence of the war crime.

We have no doubt what happened there. According to the analysis of the photo and video materials that are in the airspace, both Ukrainian and international military experts came to approximately the same conclusion: it was a pre-planned, in fact, public execution of Ukrainian servicemen from "Azov".

The explosion was inside the building, it was not a rocket," he said.

The ombudsman emphasized that despite the statement of the Russian Federation, representatives of the ICRC still did not get access to Olenivka. The situation is the same with admission to prisoners of the UN mission.

"It will probably happen after they (the Russians - ed.) remove all the evidence of the war crime," Lubinets suggested.

He stated that "Russia is not fulfilling its obligations", namely: to provide access to places of detention, to show the conditions of stay of captured military personnel, to provide an opportunity to correspond with relatives at least once a month, to provide lawyers, etc.

According to Lubinets, the ICRC records that they are not allowed - "and that's it, no further reactions".

In his opinion, the mission format does not work with Russia in this war, which was also proved by the visit of IAEA experts to the Zaporizhzhya NPP, which took place on September 2.