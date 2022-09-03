Trucks, tanks, howitzers: convoy of 80 units of Russian equipment is moving towards center of Mariupol, - Andryushchenko. VIDEO

On Saturday, September 3, the movement of Russian equipment was again recorded in the temporarily occupied Mariupol. This time - a column consisting of 80 units of equipment.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Telegram of the advisor to the mayor of Mariupol, Petro Andryushchenko.

"We are fixing the movement of equipment. At 9:09 a.m., another large convoy of various equipment: trucks, tanks, howitzers, and fuel tankers. A total of 80 units," he said, along Metallurgiv Ave. towards the center.

