In the Kherson region, the Antoniv railway bridge was hit again.

As informed by Censor.NET, the Strategic Committee of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Telegram.

"Antoniv street. Someone is smoking cigars," the message reads.

The published video shows thick smoke rising over the bridge.